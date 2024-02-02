Cold brings misery for the little ones

Ctg hospitals overwhelmed by patients

Nasima Akter was seen anxiously looking for attendants while trying to nebulise her daughter Tasnim Rabbi at paediatric ward of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The two and half month-old child, suffering from breathing complications, was crying continuously. Talking to this correspondent, Nasima said they came from Teknaf as her baby has been suffering from fever and breathing difficulty for over a week.

Seven-year-old Tahsin, who was admitted to the same ward a couple of weeks ago with similar complications.

"The doctor advised for continuous oxygen support as Tahsin struggles to breath whenever the mask is removed," said the child's mother Yasmin Akter, who came from Chattogram's Rangunia.

According to doctors, both of them were suffering from bronchopneumonia, a common disease among infants and young children during winter.

With mercury dipping in Chattogram over the past couple of weeks, paediatric wards of different hospitals in the port city, both government-run and private ones, have been overwhelmed with patients, mostly infants and young children.

Almost half the patients in the ward are suffering from cold-related ailments, including pneumonia, bronchiolitis and diarrhoea, said Tasmia Mehbub, an on-duty doctor at paediatric ward.

"Children aged below five are vulnerable to different cold-related diseases in winter due to weakened immune system. This season favourable environment for microorganisms to thrive and spread the diseases," said Prof Dr AKM Rezaul Karim, head of child health ward at CMCH.

"The 90-bed child health ward is now overwhelmed, treating 270 patients," he added.

A similar situation prevailed at Chattagram Ma O Shishu and General Hospital.

"The number of patients admitted with cold-related complications exceeds the 250-bed capacity of child health ward, so many are being accommodated in other wards and cabins with vacant beds," said Fahim Hasan Reza, associate professor of child health department at the hospital.

"Most patients are suffering from breathing problem and diarrhoea. Rota virus, liable for diarrhoea among babies, becomes active in winter," he said, adding that parents should consult doctors immediately after they notice their children having difficulty breathing. He also advised immediate hospitalisation if breathing problem continues.

He also recommended oral saline for children suffering from dehydration and keeping them in warm places to avoid catching cold.