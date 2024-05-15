3 die of dengue

All the victims are from areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation

Three patients died of dengue fever while 21 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new deaths, the dengue death toll rose to 32, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All the victims are from areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Meanwhile, the number of cases rose to 2,545 this year.

Of the cases, five are from Barishal division, three from Chattogram, one in Dhaka division, one in Khulna division, four under Dhaka North City Corporation, and seven under Dhaka South City Corporation.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.