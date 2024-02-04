Disease
28 more hospitalised with dengue

Twenty-eight dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

The total number of dengue cases this year rose to 1,121 with the new patients, according to DGHS.

The total number of deaths this year is 15 so far.

A total of 114 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 992 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

