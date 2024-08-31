Disease
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:41 AM

Disease

153 new dengue patients

dengue,
File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Another 153 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the new patients, 68 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, while the rest were outside in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services .

Some 1,277 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 12,495 dengue cases and 79 deaths have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

