One dies of Covid-19 in Dhaka

3 new cases; official Covid-19 death toll 29,500 in Bangladesh

A man has died from Covid-19 in Dhaka while three new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today, as per the DGHS.

The deceased had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka, according to the the health emergency operations centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

This was the first reported death this year.

With the latest fatality, the country's official Covid-19 death toll now stands at 29,500, since the first death was recorded on Mar 18, 2020. With the latest cases, the number of cases rose to 20,51,739, according to the DGHS.

In the same 24-hour period, 21 samples were tested, of which, three were positive. The daily case test positivity rate stood at 14.29 percent.

The recovery and death rates remained at 98.42 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Recently, there is a steady spike of Covid-19 cases, growing concern over the viral disease.

Meanwhile, 62 people were admitted to hospitals with dengue in the last 24 hours, though no new deaths from the mosquito-borne disease were reported.