One more Covid-19 death, 33 cases recorded in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19 death and 33 fresh cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,488 and caseload to 2,048,149, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 11.12 percent as 289 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 percent and 1.44 percent respectively.