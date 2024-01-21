One dies of Covid-19; positivity rate 5.92pc

One person died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours till 8:00am today, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The death was reported from Chattogram division. It was the third Covid death reported this year, after one death each on January 11 and January 14.

The deceased was a male aged between 61 and 70 years.

Before January 11, the last Covid death in the country was September 13, 2023, according to DGHS data.

Thirty-four more people tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour period ending today.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country is currently 29,480 and the death rate stands at 1.44 percent.

The daily positivity rate is 5.92 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.09 percent.

A total of 574 samples were tested across the country during this period. At least 18 Covid-19 patients have recovered in this time.