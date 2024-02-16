A honey bee was recently seen feasting on the nectar of freshly bloomed Moringa flowers (shojne phul) in Beel Pabla area of Khulna's Dumuria upazila.

With spring, comes the blossoming of different varieties of flowers. While for us humans, the flowers in full bloom can be a magnificent sight, their importance is far greater for honey bees – who, in turn, are essential to human survival.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

They are not only the greatest honey producers in the world, according to bee experts of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, a third of the world's food production depends on bees.

Their greatest impact on humans is through the pollination of crops, while wildlife can benefit from honey bees through the pollination of many wildland plants.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

However, bee populations have been declining globally over recent decades due to deforestation, excessive use of pesticides, and air pollution – negatively affecting many of the Earth's ecosystems and posing a threat to a variety of plants critical to human well-being.

To save the planet and humankind, the world must first save the bees.