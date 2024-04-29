Weather
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 05:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 07:02 PM

Year's highest temperature of 43°C recorded in Chuadanga

Representational image. File photo

This year's highest temperature of 43°C has been recorded at Chuadanga this afternoon, the district's local weather office said.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, confirmed it to our correspondent.

He said the maximum temperature was recorded at 3:00pm today.

Photo: Star

He also said that earlier on May 21 in 2014, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Such conditions may prevail for the next two days, he added.

Aminul Islam, 45, a van driver of Jibannagar bus stand, said, "Life has become very difficult during the scorching heat. I keep a bottle of water with me these days so that I won't become sick in the heat."

In the morning today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that rain or thundershowers in Dhaka and other parts of the country will cause a fall in temperature.

"Very severe heatwave is sweeping Jashore and Rajshahi districts and severe heatwave is prevailing in parts of Khulna division, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Naogaon, Pabna and Nilphamari districts. Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Barishal division, parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban districts," said a BMD bulletin today.

