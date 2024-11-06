Temperature may start to drop from late November, says BMD meteorologist

BMD forecasts rain showers likely in parts of Bangladesh

As winter approaches, temperatures in northern Bangladesh may start to gradually drop from the third week of the current month, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

However, nationwide, the average temperature is expected to stay above normal throughout November.

Asked about yesterday's rainfall, Meteorologist Monowar Hossain told The Daily Star that such rainfall is not unusual this time of the year, despite the monsoon season officially ended in mid-October.

"The country is currently experiencing a post-monsoon period, and rainfall during this time is not unexpected," he explained.In its latest bulletin, the BMD forecasted a slight drop in day and night temperatures across the country over the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today. Several regions may also see rain or thundershowers, while light to moderate fog could appear over river basins.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, and at one or two places in Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions," the BMD said.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are expected to remain mostly dry with partly cloudy skies.

In addition to the rain forecast, light to moderate fog is likely to form over river basins during early morning hours, as presented by BMD.

Yesterday, the country's highest temperature reached 34.5°C in Feni, Sitakunda, Kutubdia, and Ambagan, while Tetulia recorded this morning's lowest at 18°C. In the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today, Narayanganj received the highest rainfall at 36mm, with Dhaka recording 22mm.

The BMD bulletin also highlighted the presence of a seasonal low over the southern Bay of Bengal. In Dhaka, wind speeds are expected to be north-northwesterly, blowing at 8 to 12 kilometres per hour.