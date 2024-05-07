Rain or thundershowers likely in all eight divisions: Met office

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with hails at isolated places," it said.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Gopalganj, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may abate.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius at Jashore, and the minimum temperature today was 18.8 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded at 130mm at Feni.