Rain likely in throughout the country today

Rain will drench different places in all eight divisions of the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today, according to Bangladesh Metrological Department.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

Country's highest temperature was recorded at 35.2 degree Celsius in Jashore and Khulna's Mongla.