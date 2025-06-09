Rain likely over four divisions

The Met Office forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind at a few places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Barishal, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions during the next 24 hours, beginning 9:00am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to a Met Office bulletin in Dhaka.

However, mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions and Feni and Mymensingh districts and it may continue.

Weatherman Md Shaheenul Islam predicted day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country during the period.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:45pm today and will rise at 5:10am tomorrow.