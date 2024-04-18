Rain likely in Dhaka, six other divisions

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions, rest part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the district of Moulvibazar and it may continue," the weather bulletin said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, it added.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nikli.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6.00am today was recorded at 22mm at Sreemangal.