Rain likely in Dhaka, 4 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in five divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at a few places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly in the northern part of the country and may rise slightly elsewhere, it said.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal in India to the northwest Bay. The southwest monsoon has advanced up to the Teknaf coast.