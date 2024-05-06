Rain brings relief amid heatwave

After weeks of relentless heat that had the city sweltering, Dhaka residents finally received a much-needed respite as rain swept through the capital last night.

The downpour began around 10:00pm. Some areas such as Motijheel, Farmgate, Dhanmandi, and Mirpur experienced hailstorms, bringing the temperature down significantly.

The capital wasn't the only city, rainfall was reported across various regions of the country.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) had predicted the rain, forecasting rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds across much of the country.

They specifically highlighted the possibility of heavy rain and thunder showers in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, with rain also expected in Dhaka, Chattogram, and other areas.

The BMD also predicts a drop in day and night temperatures by 1-3°C over the next 24 hours, with the potential for rain and thunderstorms to continue for the next five days.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Earlier in the day, the BMD issued a "Nor'wester Warning Message" saying that rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are likely to sweep over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions during the next 72 hours, starting at 4:00pm on Sunday.

During this time, there may be lightning and hail at isolated places, along with nor'wester storms, it said.