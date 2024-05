Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a countrywide heat alert for 48 hours starting last evening.

In this latest alert, Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said: "The prevailing heatwave over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions, and the western parts of Dhaka division may continue for 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today [Friday]."

Due to increased moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, said the message.