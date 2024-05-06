Met office forecasts rains across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted rains in eight divisions of the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.