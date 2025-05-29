Weather
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal no 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3 following the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions.

"It is likely to intensify. Under its influence, gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh," said a bulletin issued by the Meteorological Office this morning.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

