Low pressure over Bay intensifies

Seaports asked to hoist signal 3

A low pressure over the Northwest Bay and adjoining areas intensified into a well-marked low and it is likely to intensify further, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said yesterday.

In a regular weather bulletin, BMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced up to Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and eastern part of Dhaka division.

The BMD also forecast rainfall activities in various places across the country in the next 96 hours after the end of the 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, in a warning message, BMD said under the influence of the well-marked low, gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal 3.

Besides, all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay were directed to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.In Noakhali, the movement of water transport between Hatia and the mainland was halted yesterday due to inclement weather, said UNO Md Alauddin.