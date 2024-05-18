Light rain in parts of Dhaka brings relief from heat

A light rain drenched the capital this morning, offering city dwellers some respite from scorching heat.

The rain began around 8:30am and was reported in several areas of the capital, including Shyamoli, Jatrabari, Agargaon, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Asadgate, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Jigatala, New Market, Kalyanpur and Banglamotor.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers for various parts of the country, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing at 9:00am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places," BMD said.