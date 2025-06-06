Weather
Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely over parts of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers and gusty wind at different parts of the country for the next 120 hours starting from this morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning and temporary gusty wind is likely at a few places over Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, the Met office said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 35.2°C at Rajshahi city in Rajshahi division while today's minimum temperature was recorded 22.8°C at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded at 24mm at Gopalgonj in Dhaka division.The sun is scheduled to set at 6:45pm in the capital today and rise at 5:10am tomorrow.

