Hundreds of trees, electric poles damaged in Kapasia

Large parts of the upazila out of power

Hundreds of trees were either broken or uprooted and electric poles damaged in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur as nor'westers lashed the district and many other parts of the country last night.

Residents of Kapasia, except in the upazila headquarters, have been experiencing power cuts as many as eight electricity poles were broken and a transformer was damaged there yesterday during the Baishakhi storm, Ruhul Amin, deputy general manager of Gazipur Palli Bidyut Samity-II told The Daily Star.

Our Gazipur correspondent saw the impact of last night's storm while visiting Khodadia, Barun, Targao and Touk Nayan villages of the upazila this morning.

Photo: Star

Five mud houses were also damaged.

Feroze Khan, a freedom fighter of Targaon village in the upazila, said four mud houses in Targao village and Targaon East were damaged.

Another villager, Seemanta of Touk Nayan said, "We had a mud house, which was damaged and now I am sitting under the open sky with my family."

"Hundreds of akashi, jackfruit and banana were damaged in my village during the storm," said Ahsan Master of Barun village.

Firefighter Riyad Mia of Gazipur's Joydebpur Fire Service and Station Office said a team led by firefighter Raja Mia is going to remove trees from Joydebpur-Kapasia road.