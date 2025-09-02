Flash floods, multiple low pressures likely in September

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast two to three low-pressure formations over the Bay of Bengal in September, with one likely to intensify into a depression.

The forecast made in the monthly long-term outlook released yesterday said the major rivers are expected to maintain normal flow throughout September but heavy rains could trigger flash flood in the northern, north-eastern and south-eastern regions of the country.

According to the bulletin, the country is likely to experience normal rainfall during the month.

Besides, both day and night temperatures may remain slightly above average, with one or two mild (36–37.9°C) heatwaves likely in parts of the country.