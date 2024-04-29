Finding respite in the heatwave

The scorching heat continues to disrupt lives across the country, forcing people to scramble for ways to find some respite.

People sleeping under the Amin Bazar bridge in Gabotoli, where they can rest and escape the intense heat in the shade. Photo: Palash Khan

For many people, the intense humidity combined with the heat is making life intolerable.

A driver escapes the sweltering heat under the shade of a tree. Photo: Palash Khan

The intense heatwave has led to the closure of schools, disruptions in agricultural activities, and raised the risk of heat stroke and other health issues.

A man is taking a nap on his boat on the Buriganga River, close to Babu Bazar Bridge. To avoid the extreme heat, he has chosen the shade of the bridge. The soft river breeze also came as a blessing for him. Photo: Palash Khan

Chuadanga today recorded the highest temperature of the country at 43°C, while the highest temperature of 40°C was recorded in Dhaka.

This man in Dhamrai is taking shower in the cold water of a deep tube well amid a heatwave. Photo: Palash Khan

On the Dhaka Baitul Mukarram road divider, two men are taking a break from their hard work. Photo: Palash Khan

In the scorching heatwave, some men have found a cool spot inside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. They're sitting comfortably in the shade, seeking relief from the hot weather while they spend time in prayers. Photo: Palash Khan