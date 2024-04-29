Finding respite in the heatwave

The scorching heat continues to disrupt lives across the country, forcing people to scramble for ways to find some respite.
For many people, the intense humidity combined with the heat is making life intolerable.
The intense heatwave has led to the closure of schools, disruptions in agricultural activities, and raised the risk of heat stroke and other health issues.
Chuadanga today recorded the highest temperature of the country at 43°C, while the highest temperature of 40°C was recorded in Dhaka.
