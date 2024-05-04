Ishwardi Upazila: Illegal brick kilns choke Padma shoals

At least 50 illegal brick kilns have been set up over the last several years across vast shoal lands on the Padma river under Ishwardi upazila of Pabna. The kiln owners even went on to construct several roads without permission to ease transportation of the soil, while hindering the flow of water in the river’s channel. Photo: Star

Around 50 illegal brick kilns have been set up over the last several years across vast shoal lands on the Padma river under Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.

The workers of the brick kilns have been extracting top soil from the shoal area in the vicinity of a channel from Padma, locally known as Padmar Kole, in Lakshmikunda, Shahapur and Pakshey unions under the upazila, violating laws.

These brick kilns have been established by influential locals over the last 7-8 years since the construction work of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant began, according to local sources.

The kiln owners even went on to construct several roads without permission to ease transportation of the soil, while hindering the flow of water in the river's channel.

The lack of water flow means there is not enough water for irrigation, while local fishermen and boatmen are also suffering from a loss of livelihood. Meanwhile, smoke from the brick kilns has been damaging the environment, the villagers added.

Local authorities have seemingly turned a blind eye to these illegal activities, despite those taking place in broad daylight, alleged residents.

Extraction of top soil deteriorates the land's fertility, thereby adversely impacting agricultural activities, according to experts.

Md Joy, secretary of Lakshmikunda Brick Kiln Owners' Association, however, claimed they established the brick kilns on their own lands.

"No cash crops were cultivated in the shoal lands. Much of the land remained unused for years. We are generating employment in the area by running the brick kilns," he said.

"The brick fields are on our inherited properties that went into the river many years ago and later emerged again as shoals. We never occupied any river land," he claimed.

Contacted, Md Mosharaf Hossain, assistant director of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Pabna, said the entire shoal area has been occupied by brick fields, harming the flow of water.

"No step has yet been taken to stop the illegal operation of brick kilns," said Abdul Hamid Khan, secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's Pabna unit.

Subir Kumar Das, Ishwardi upazila nirbahi officer, said they could not stop the illegal brick kilns from operating despite conducting several drives, as the owners have political support.

"We are seeking support from higher authorities and political leaders to stop this menace," the UNO added.