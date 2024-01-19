Curbing Air Pollution: Govt keeps going back on its decisions

When it comes to reducing air pollution, the government has been backtracking on its decisions.

In 2019, the environment ministry planned to phase out the use of bricks by 2025. But the government is currently revising the plan, and the target is likely to be set in 2028.

In August 2023, the government chose not to implement its decision of capping the economic life of buses at 20 years and trucks at 25. This means tens of thousands of old and run-down vehicles that are a major source of pollution may remain in operation.

Experts say the air quality is worsening, and by not implementing its decisions, the authorities are aggravating it.

A key indicator of air quality is the amount of PM2.5 in the air. PM stands for particulate matter and the 2.5 refers to size.

According to the Department of Environment, since 2018, the annual average concentration of PM 2.5 in air has been between 83.24 and 104.20 micrograms per cubic metre.

Due to its small size PM2.5 is able to penetrate deep into the human respiratory system and from there to the entire body, causing a wide range of short- and long-term health effects

Contacted, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, minister for environment, forests, and climate change, said, "We took some steps to curb the air pollution, but there was a gap in implementation."

He added that the government will soon launch a 100-day programme to identify the sources of air pollution and make plans to curb pollution accordingly.

According to the Air Quality Life Index 2023, a recently released report by the University of Chicago, the people of Bangladesh, where average PM2.5 levels were 74 micrograms per cubic metre, would gain 6.8 years of life were brought to WHO recommended 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Rapid urbanisation, brick kilns, biomass burning, unregulated construction, old vehicles, use of poor quality fossil fuel, and transboundary air quality are the main causes of poor air quality in Bangladesh, experts say.

"We all know the sources of emission, but we don't do anything about it. That's why the situation is worsening day by day. The time has come to take decisive action," said Abdus Salam, a professor of chemistry at Dhaka University.

Until the government takes proper planned action, the situation will not improve, he added.

DoE officials said air quality improves when it rains, but there was less rain last year.

Between 2017 and 2021, Bangladesh received $2.3 billion to curb air pollution. The country was the third top recipient of international funds after China and the Philippines, according to The State of Global Air Quality Funding 2023.

Experts say funding is not a problem for Bangladesh. Rather, lack of proper action is the issue.

Ziaul Haque, DoE director (air quality), said, "We have taken several steps. But the problem is, no one obeys our decisions."

The DoE has taken several long-term programmes that will take some time to yield results, he said.

There are over 7,500 brick kilns, he said, adding that if the number is brought down to 2,000, the situation will improve.

"Run-down vehicles should not be on roads. Different government agencies must work in a coordinated way because dust is a key source of pollution," he said.

Four South Asian countries -- Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan -- have agreed to drastically bring down the annual average PM2.5 to 35 microgrammes per cubic metre by 2030.

The World Bank in December 2022 published a report titled Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia which says under the predominant wind direction from the northwest to the southeast, 30 percent of the air pollution in three largest cities of Bangladesh -- Dhaka, Chattogram, and Khulna -- originates in India.

According to the report, while existing measures by the government can reduce particulate matter, significant reduction is possible only if territories spanning the airsheds -- areas affected by the same air mass -- implement coordinated policies.

Terming the air quality "critical", Minister Saber said that the government is thinking of issuing alerts to make people aware of the poor air quality.

"If needed, circulars will be issued asking educational institutions to shut down considering the health hazards," he said.