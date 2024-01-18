Environment
Saber vows action against contractors who pollute

Photo: Collected

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today directed the authorities concerned to take legal action against the contractors who pollute the environment.

He issued these directives after visiting the capital's Osmani Udyan in the morning.

The newly appointed minister visited the Osmani Udyan upon noticing smoke rising from there from his office at the Secretariat and discovered that the contractors of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) were burning waste in the open.

Later, the executive magistrate of DSCC came to the spot and fined the contractor PF Corporation Tk 1 lakh for polluting the environment.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the ministry, who accompanied the minister, informed the media that such raids will continue across the country to reduce air pollution.

Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary (administration) of the ministry, and officials from the ministry and Dhaka South City Corporation were present at the time, among others.

