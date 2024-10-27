Polybag ban to be imposed from Nov 1: Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, has announced strict monitoring to end the use of polythene shopping bags from November 1.

She not only threatened legal action against supermarkets that use polythene shopping bags, but also warned of potential actions against the manufacturers of this banned product.

Rizwana made the announcement during a special meeting held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in the Secretariat. She addressed the event as chief guest.

The meeting also discussed implementation of the 2010 Mandatory Jute Packaging Act and encouraged the public to use jute bags as an alternative to plastic.

Public awareness is crucial, said Rizwana, adding that production will stop if people stop using plastic bags.

Initiatives will be taken to help people understand the harmful impacts of plastic bags, so that they voluntarily avoid their use, she mentioned.

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the ministries of textile and jute, and shipping, assured of necessary steps to ensure adequate supply of jute bags.

"Export of raw jute will be halted, if necessary," he added.

Md Abdur Rauf, secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, and Zeenat Ara, director general of jute department, alongside representatives from various business associations, attended the meeting.