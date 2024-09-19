Environment
Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:30 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:55 AM

Most Viewed

Environment

Drives against polythene bags start Nov 1: Rizwana

Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:30 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:55 AM
drives against polythene bags

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said the government will strictly enforce the ban on production, storage, transportation, marketing, and use of polythene and polypropylene shopping bags.

A nationwide drive will be launched from November 1, Rizwana said during a meeting last evening with the shop owners' association and plastic product traders.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

No plastic bags in superstores from Oct 1

The meeting was arranged to discuss controlling plastic pollution and tackling the negative impact of plastic on the environment.

Rizwana said earlier, it was decided to conduct operations exclusively in supermarkets from October 1, and this will be implemented as planned.

Related topic:
government action on polythene bagsdrives against polythene bags
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাজ্য-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-দুবাইয়ে সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের প্রায় আট হাজার কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি

যুক্তরাজ্যে ৩৬০টি, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ৯টি, দুবাইয়ে ৫৪টি বাড়ি ও অ্যাপার্টমেন্ট রয়েছে সাইফুজ্জামানের। এ ছাড়া, বাড়ি রয়েছে সিঙ্গাপুর, মালয়েশিয়াতেও।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিভেদ-ষড়যন্ত্র শুরু হয়ে গেছে, আমরা এর ঊর্ধ্বে উঠে কাজ করতে চাই’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification