Drives against polythene bags start Nov 1: Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said the government will strictly enforce the ban on production, storage, transportation, marketing, and use of polythene and polypropylene shopping bags.

A nationwide drive will be launched from November 1, Rizwana said during a meeting last evening with the shop owners' association and plastic product traders.

The meeting was arranged to discuss controlling plastic pollution and tackling the negative impact of plastic on the environment.

Rizwana said earlier, it was decided to conduct operations exclusively in supermarkets from October 1, and this will be implemented as planned.