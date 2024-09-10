No plastic bags in superstores from Oct 1

The use of polythene and polypropylene shopping bags will be banned across all superstores in Bangladesh starting October 1, Environment Adviser Rizwana Hasan said yesterday.

She made the announcement during a meeting with stakeholders at the Bangladesh Secretariat, said a ministry press release.

The government will require superstores to offer jute and cloth bags as eco-friendly alternatives. There will also be an emphasis on engaging young people and students in the initiative.

A detailed action plan was formulated to enforce the upcoming ban, including steps to raise public awareness through a nationwide media campaign starting on September 15 across print and electronic platforms.

Official notices will also be issued in newspapers to inform the public about the ban.

To ensure the availability of jute shopping bags, the Ministry of Textiles and Jute will hold meetings with superstore operators within a week to secure a steady supply of alternative bags.

In addition, the Department of Environment, in collaboration with the NGO ESDO, will host a fair by September 30, showcasing eco-friendly bags made from jute and other sustainable materials.

The event will serve as a platform for supermarket authorities and bag manufacturers to discuss their requirements and production capacities.

The meeting, chaired by the secretary of the ministry, was attended by high-ranking government officials, including additional secretaries, the director general of the Department of Environment, and representatives from supermarket chains and other ministries.