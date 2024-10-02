Ban on poly bags: Mixed reactions in some shops

Shoppers seek free, practical alternatives

A cashier of a super shop in the capital’s Dhanmondi loading a customer’s groceries in paper and jute bags, as the ban on polythene bags in all supermarkets across the country came into effect yesterday (October 1). PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

The government has begun enforcing a ban on polythene and polypropylene shopping bags in various supermarkets.

However, this has sparked debate among shoppers over the affordability, practicality, and availability of alternative options.

The interim government initiated the ban yesterday, targeting supermarkets first, with kitchen markets set to follow from November 1.

During visits to supermarkets in Mirpur 10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, and Dhanmondi, this newspaper observed that several stores had already implemented the ban, but customer reactions were mixed.

At Agora in Shewrapara, a loudspeaker informed shoppers of the polythene ban and urged them to bring eco-friendly bags.

A salesman at the store said, "This isn't new for us; we have avoided polybags for a while. But with the government's renewed directive, we have reminded customers and encouraged them to bring bags from home."

He pointed to jute bags for sale as an alternative, adding, "We offer these at a minimal cost, but customers aren't happy with the pricing so far."

Across the supermarkets visited, alternative bags made from jute or paper were priced between Tk 6 and Tk 30.

Some shoppers were not happy about it as polythene bags were previously free.

Md Salah Uddin, a customer at Shawpno's Kazipara branch, said, "Banning polythene is positive, but what are the practical alternatives? It would be better if these were free."

Another shopper expressed concerns about carrying perishable items, asking, "How will we carry fish and meat in paper or jute bags? We used to get polythene for this, but what's the alternative now?"

At some stores, plastic food wrap was still being used to package fish, meat, and certain fruits.

When asked about this, Shawpno's branch manager, Saurav, said, "We have to use this amount of plastic to keep food fresh. Currently, there's no alternative."

Hasan Ali, a senior salesman at Meenabazar in Mirpur-10, said, "Many customers praised the decision, but some got into arguments with our staff because we couldn't provide bags for free."

On September 24, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, launched a "Clean-Up" campaign at Mohammadpur Town Hall to implement the ban.

She said supermarkets would be the first focus of the ban, starting from October 1, and from November 1, fresh markets would follow.

Raids on polythene-producing factories and legal measures are planned as part of the crackdown.

Rizwana also visited several supermarkets in Dhanmondi yesterday to monitor compliance with the new policy.