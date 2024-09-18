Drives against polythene bags start Nov1: Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, today said the government has decided to strictly enforce the ban on the production, storage, transportation, marketing, and use of polythene and polypropylene shopping bags.

A nationwide drive will be launched starting from November 1 in this regard, Rizwana said during a meeting this evening with the shop owners' association and plastic product traders.

The meeting was arranged to discuss controlling plastic pollution and tackling the negative impact of plastic on the environment.

Rizwana, also adviser to Ministry of Water Resources, said earlier, it was decided to conduct operations exclusively in supermarkets from October 1, and this will be implemented as planned.

She also said authorities of all types of markets, including kitchen markets, will voluntarily eliminate illegal polythene shopping bags, and the Department of Environment will carry out awareness programs.

Emphasising the need to find alternatives to plastic, Rizwana said a fair on plastic alternatives will be organised at the Department of Environment on September 29.