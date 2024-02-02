Paris canal getting a new life

Once upon a time, launches used to ply Mirpur's Paris canal. In recent times, however, the condition of this canal deteriorated to such a level that even a person could not move through it on foot due to piled up garbage.

Addressing the situation, Dhaka North City Corporation started cleaning the canal with the support of 1,200 volunteers from BD Clean today.

The cleaning began at 10:00am.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam also participated in the cleaning drive.

"As previously announced, I have started cleaning the Paris canal. The first phase will ensure the flow of water in this canal. After visiting the spot two days ago, I ordered everyone to remove all illegal structures from the canal. This campaign will continue until the canal is clened," he said.

The mayor also urged people not to dump waste in the canal.

"Volunteers have come forward to clean this canal on the weekend. These children should be playing sports in the field on their holiday, but they are cleaning the Paris canal. I appeal to locals to learn from them and stop throwing garbage in the canal," he added.

In response to a journalist's question, the mayor said, "We have already started measuring the canal. We will demolish all buildings found under the demarcated area of the canal. There are some slums on this canal land, and I have given slum dwellers a month's time to leave."

"In the second phase, a walkway will be constructed in the 40 feet area of ​​the canal. Later, if there is more space on two sides, I will create an aesthetic park here," he added.