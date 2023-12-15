Illegal resorts endanger ecology of Saint Martin’s

At least eight new resorts have been built illegally, while eight other existing ones have extended their structures in St Martin's Island between April and September without approval.

The newly built resorts include Sun and Sand Twin Resort, Jalkuti Resort, Dingi Eco Resort, Arannok Eco Resort, Jal Josna Eco Resort, Luipas Eco Resort and two others are yet to be named.

Among these, only Jalkuti is built of bamboo, wood and tin, while the rest have concrete basement and pillars, said Faijul Kabir, DoE inspector in Cox's Bazar.

Eight more resorts, including Coral Moon Beach, Nongor Beach Resort, Megna Beach View, Tropicana Beach Resort, Jalkabbya Beach Resort, Surjosnan Beach Resort, Hotel Royal Beach and Green Beach, extended their structures, said DoE officials.

One of those built their second floor with concrete structures, while others have constructed a concrete basement and pillars, he added.

Most of these resorts are located on the island's west coast and on a narrow stretch.

In 1999, the government declared the island as an Ecologically Critical Area to protect its coral and marine biodiversity.

However, new hotels and resorts are being built every year, right under the nose of the authorities, destroying the island's ecology.

It seems anyone can build structures during the tourist closure period around April-September, while authorities have prepared excuses to shrug off their responsibilities.

With the new ones, 200 illegal structures have been built in the island without approval, said Deputy Director Nurul Amin of DoE in Cox's Bazar.

Sixteen enforcement cases have been filed by the environment department against the law breakers in early November. However, works were almost completed by then, he added.

According to locals, no action was taken during construction of the illegal structures previously.

The Keya Forest on the island was destroyed to open the view of the ocean from the resorts, said a local, wishing anonymity.

Some of the resorts were built beside the DoE rest-house on the island, he said, adding that construction of more illegal structures are underway.

The Chattogram Divisional Office, alongside DoE, district administration, and Cox's Bazar Development Authority are working together to take action against all the illegal structures, Nurul Amin mentioned.

Asked about absence of action when the structures were being built, he said the resort owners were asked to stop construction but did not pay heed to the warnings.