HC issues status quo on cutting trees along Jashore-Narail highway

The centuries-old trees lining Jashore Road have a special historical, literary, and cultural significance, having inspired poets and songwriters from around the world. FILE PHOTO: MOKAMMEL SHUVO

The High Court today issued a status quo on the cutting of trees on the roadsides in the proposed six-lane Jashore-Narail highway.

The court, however, said the status quo order will be cancelled after the tender for constructing the six-lane Jashore-Narail road project will be floated.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking necessary directives.

Petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that the Jashore-Narail six-lane road development project has been taken up by the government.

But till now, no tender has been called for the construction of the road. Despite this, hundreds of trees are being cut on both sides of the road.

He said it is necessary to stop cutting the trees due to the extreme heat.

It is possible to work on a six-lane road even if trees are preserved and people will be benefitted from it.