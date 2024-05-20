Govt working to improve e-waste management system: Saber

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said government efforts are underway to improve the e-waste management system in Bangladesh.

E-waste management rules have been formulated and an e-waste management plant will be built under the BEST project, he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Manisha Dogra, senior vice president of Telenor Asia, at the Bangladesh Secretariat yesterday.

He also said the government is strongly committed to implementing a sustainable agenda that includes increasing energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable energy, and reducing single-use plastics.

Saber also said the government is working to build a climate resilient country.

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets will be revised soon, he said, adding, "The drafting of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines will be finalised by June."

He urged Telenor to continue collaboration to foster a greener Bangladesh.

Manisha Dogra said Telenor Asia is committed to environmental sustainability and climate action in the region and is dedicated to supporting the Bangladesh government in its journey towards a sustainable future.