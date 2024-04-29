Environmental issues to be included in textbooks: minister

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said his ministry has initiated the inclusion of issues related to environmental conservation and climate change mitigation in the curriculum for students from Class 3 to 8.

"The ministry is undertaking such initiatives to instill awareness in children from a young age," he said.

The minister made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the National Seminar on "Citizen Roadmap to Advance Sustainable Urbanisation and Environmental Protection", organised by Counterpart International with funding of USAID, held at a hotel in the capital.

Saber said everyone must be more mindful of plastic usage, city authorities must have a proactive role in waste management. The government cannot address these issues alone; collaboration with all stakeholders is essential and called for a caucus in parliament involving 46 MPs, who had pledged to address waste management.

He said effective measures are being taken to combat air and noise pollution.

Muhammad N Khan, director of the Office of Economic Growth at USAID; Katie Croake, chief of party at Counterpart International; Gwendolyn Appel, vice president of programmes at Counterpart International, and Ijaz Hossain, former professor and dean at the Department of Chemical Engineering at BUET, were also present.