Environment
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 31, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 08:15 PM

Most Viewed

Environment

DNCC to start canal cleaning drive on Friday

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 31, 2024 08:11 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 08:15 PM
Photo: Collected

The waste removal process from the Paris canal in Mirpur will start on Friday, announced Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam today.

"I will start a drive in person to clean the canal. The canal will be restored to its previous form by freeing it from filth and encroachment," said the mayor.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I want the cooperation of the locals to restore the traditional Paris Canal," said Atiqul.

Photo: Collected

The mayor said after the canal is cleaned, strict action will be taken against those who throw garbage in the canal. CCTV cameras will be installed on the canal's banks, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সংসদে সংরক্ষিত ৫০ নারী আসনের ৪৮টি পেতে পারে আওয়ামী লীগ

‘সংরক্ষিত নারী আসনের নির্বাচনে আওয়ামী লীগ মনোনীত প্রার্থীদের সমর্থন করবেন ৬২ জন স্বতন্ত্র সংসদ সদস্য।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘রোহিঙ্গাদের পূর্ণ নাগরিকত্বসহ প্রত্যাবাসন চায় মিয়ানমার ঐক্য সরকার’

এইমাত্র
push notification