Uttar Samura, a 3,000-resident village in Patiya, Chattogram, has been facing difficulties due to the destruction of Hargazi Canal. As a result, the main road of the village has also been damaged. Despite a glimmer of hope in 2012 when the local MP intervened, the situation remains unchanged. An official from the Water Development Board inspected the damaged canal and proposed a project to the ministry. The MP even issued a formal request for the project's implementation. But there are no visible changes yet. I implore relevant authorities to prevent the Hargazi Canal from collapsing further and ensure the villagers' well-being.

Md Aminul Islam Jewel

Patiya, Chattogram