Letters to the Editor
Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:18 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:30 PM

Most Viewed

Letters to the Editor

Destruction of Hargazi Canal

Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:18 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:30 PM
VISUAL: CANVA

Uttar Samura, a 3,000-resident village in Patiya, Chattogram, has been facing difficulties due to the destruction of Hargazi Canal. As a result, the main road of the village has also been damaged. Despite a glimmer of hope in 2012 when the local MP intervened, the situation remains unchanged. An official from the Water Development Board inspected the damaged canal and proposed a project to the ministry. The MP even issued a formal request for the project's implementation. But there are no visible changes yet. I implore relevant authorities to prevent the Hargazi Canal from collapsing further and ensure the villagers' well-being.

Md Aminul Islam Jewel

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Patiya, Chattogram

Related topic:
climate changecanal cleaning in dhakacanals grabbed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Climate Change Threatens 20% of Global GDP by 2050

Climate change to wreck global income by 2050: study

6d ago
Cold wave Jan 2024 in Bangladesh

Why Bangladesh is seeing such a cold winter

3m ago
Climate change is fuelling child marriage in Bangladesh

Climate change is fuelling child marriage in Bangladesh

1m ago

Why planting as many trees as possible may not be the solution to the climate crisis

1d ago
ADB loan to Bangladesh

ADB approves $71m loan to improve flood control in Gopalganj, Madaripur

1m ago
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X