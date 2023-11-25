Tiger carcass recovered in Sundarbans

The Forest Department recovered a tiger's carcass from a river in the Sundarbans around 5:00pm.

The tiger, which is 8-9 feet long, aged between 16 and 20, bore no signs of injuries. It may have died of old age, said AKM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, assistant conservator of Forests (ACF) of Sundarbans Satkhira Range at the Sundarbans West Forest Department.

He said tigers usually live for 16-22 years.

Forest rangers found the carcass in the Kachikata area adjacent to the Raimangal river. They assume the tiger died 8-10 days ago, Iqbal Hossain said.

"The carcass was buried in the Kolagachi tourist area at Burigoalini Station in Satkhira Range at 7:00pm. A general diary has been lodged at Shyamnagar Police Station in this regard," he added.

According to the 2018 survey, there are 114 tigers in Sundarbans in Bangladesh, which was 106 in 2015, and 404 in 2004 survey.