Man arrested with endangered Bengal slow loris in Ctg

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police yesterday arrested an alleged wildlife trader with two endangered Bengal Slow Loris, locally known as "Lajjabati Banor", in Chattogram city's Akbar Shah area.

The arrestee is Atuar, 52, of Bogura, our Chattogram correspondent reports quoting police.

Ispina Rani Pramanik, additional deputy commissioner (ADC-Public Relation) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), told The Daily Star that, acting on a tip-off, police held the man in front of a furniture shop of Akbar Shah, the entry point of the city, and seized two Bengal slow loris from his possession.

Investigators believe that the wild animals were caught in the deep forest of the Bandarban and were being smuggled out of Chattogram.

A case under the Special Power Act has been filed against the arrestee, the police official added.