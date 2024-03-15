Feathers of Ash

A Pacific reef heron spotted roaming the Saint Martin's Island. These birds, while found throughout southern Asia and Oceania, are rarely sighted in Bangladesh as they are migratory.

Photo: Timu Hossain

When they make a stop in our country, they can be sighted near rocky coastal areas, coral reefs, mangrove-lined shores or sandy beaches where they can find plenty of food – mainly oceanic fish, crustaceans, molluscs and worms. What makes Pacific reef herons, otherwise known as eastern reef herons or eastern reef egrets, is their unusual, non-sexual dimorphism, with some of them having entirely white plumage and others being charcoal-grey.

The reason behind this colour variation, or "morph", is still unknown, but is considered to be related to camouflage purposes. Though the IUCN's Red List has placed the bird in its "Least Concern" category, in New Zealand, the Pacific reef heron is known to be "Nationally endangered".