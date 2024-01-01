For birds, for environment

Youth organisation sets up clay nests on trees

A group of about 25-30 young locals placing clay pots on tree branches to shelter birds -- this was what this correspondent saw at the Central Shaheed Minar premises on Thana Road in Lalmonirhat town Saturday noon.

To protect birds and ensure them safe nests, Bangladesh Bird and Life Society, a youth organisation, set up about 40 clay nests on different trees in the area.

Coordinated by bird enthusiast Anupam Roy Rupak, the organisation aims to raise awareness and run campaigns against poaching through this initiative in the northern regions.

"We plan to set up around a thousand nests for birds to feel safe this winter," said Anupam.

Birds are often exposed to extreme weather conditions and poachers while people's lack of awareness further adds to their sufferings, said Sohel Rana, a member of the organisation.

"If birds are saved, our environment will be saved," he added.

Hayat Al Ferdous, a member, urged for collaborative effort and hoped their initiative will inspire others. She also stressed the importance of preventing bird poaching, and called for strict legal actions in this regard.

Lauding the effort, retired college professor and freedom fighter Shailendra Kumar Roy said, "Killing birds or leaving them to die will only further distort the balance of nature. I am with them and hope others will join too."