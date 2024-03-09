Borshijora Ecopark: A failed attempt to harness untapped ecotourism potential

To harness the untapped potential of ecotourism in the region, the Borshijora Ecopark was set up in 2006 across a vast expanse of natural reserve forest in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

Nearly two decades on, the eco-park could not even be fully opened due to a lack of manpower, adequate security measures, and necessary eco-friendly facilities.

Visiting the eco-park recently, this correspondent found only three persons were employed for the management and security of its entire 887-acre forest area.

According to the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department, Borshijora Ecopark was set up in the protected forest area to preserve its biodiversity and attract tourists, at a cost of around Tk 100 crore.

Initially, two double-room eco-cottages, four picnic spots, two observation towers, four security outposts, five public toilets, a ticket counter, and an archway were constructed in 2006-07 for tourists at the eco-park. However, despite being in the vicinity of local settlements, there has not been any security measure to prevent the free movement of people through the park area.

As such, due to a lack of security and an acute manpower crisis, the eco-park could not be started properly.

Very occasionally, one or two tourists visited the park after it was launched. Still, it largely failed to grasp the interest of tourists, said Shaheen Alam, a junior wildlife scout of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department.

Over the years, the cottages and other infrastructure in the eco-park have become unusable. The park is largely unprotected, with no boundary wall, thereby allowing people to trespass through the area.

Locals were seen freely moving through paths in the eco park's Karali Tila, Hiron Kuchi, and Goalabari areas, where there were dense forest covers of Eucalyptus, Sal, and various other trees. Several trees were found felled by the forest department in the Hiron Kuchi area. Many dead skylarks were also seen there, suggesting that those died when the trees were felled.

The iron staircase leading to the observation tower was found broken.

According to the Sylhet divisional office of the department, a project titled "Forestry and Eco-tourism Development in Lawachhara-Satchhari National Park and Borshijora Ecopark" was submitted to the Forest Department in 2022.

The project recommended setting up eco-tourism facilities in the forest areas to help the wildlife and biodiversity thrive and sustain while also attracting tourists and thereby helping propel the region's economy. It, however, did not progress further.

"With settlements around the eco-park, it is not possible to ensure security with only three staffers. There is no boundary wall. People use the paths through the park all day and night. The manpower needs to be increased as well as security infrastructure," said Abu Naeem Md Nurunnabi, beat officer at Borshijora Ecopark.

"Long-term planning is needed for the eco-park. A master plan is being worked on to that end," said Jahangir Alam, divisional forest officer in Sylhet.