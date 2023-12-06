25 acres of forest land recovered in Chattogram

The Forests Department recovered around 25 acres of forest land grabbed by an industrial group in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, yesterday.

The team led by Jaynal Abedin, assistant conservator of forest of Chattogram North Forest Division, recovered the land after removing around 120 pillars illegally installed by Mir Group.

Starting from 10:00am, the drive was conducted till 12.30pm at Bhatiary area.

The encroacher was constructing boundary poles after grabbing the protected forest land, said Abdul Malek, ranger of the Chattogram North Forest Division's city range.

Contacted, Mohammed Firoz, estate officer of the Mir Group, claimed, "I don't know anything about the recovery drive of the forest department; however, we have a conflict over land with the state agency."