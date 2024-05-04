Steps to be taken to restore Kaptai Lake: minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman today said necessary measures will be taken to bring back the lost beauty of Kaptai Lake in Rangamati.

"Kaptai Lake isn't in its previous beauty and form. But we want to bring back the previous beauty of the lake with joint efforts of all," he said.

The minister said these at a VGF (rice) cards distribution programme among fishermen.

He urged the fishermen to refrain from fishing during the three-month ban period in the lake and not to use the banned nets to catch fish in the water body.

The ban on fishing in the lake began on April 25 and will continue till July 24 this year.