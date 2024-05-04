Natural resources
UNB, Dhaka
Sat May 4, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 06:12 PM

Most Viewed

Natural resources

Steps to be taken to restore Kaptai Lake: minister

UNB, Dhaka
Sat May 4, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 06:12 PM
Photo: UNB

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman today said necessary measures will be taken to bring back the lost beauty of Kaptai Lake in Rangamati.

"Kaptai Lake isn't in its previous beauty and form. But we want to bring back the previous beauty of the lake with joint efforts of all," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The minister said these at a VGF (rice) cards distribution programme among fishermen.

He urged the fishermen to refrain from fishing during the three-month ban period in the lake and not to use the banned nets to catch fish in the water body.

The ban on fishing in the lake began on April 25 and will continue till July 24 this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

কাল থেকে দেশের সব স্কুল-কলেজ খোলা

প্রাক-প্রাথমিকের পাঠদান ও অ্যাসেম্বলি বন্ধ 

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

জমানো টাকা কোথায় বিনিয়োগ করবেন?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X