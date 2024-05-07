Energy
Pirojpur faces power outage after rain

Consumers of Pirojpur Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) endured a prolonged power outage from yesterday evening till this noon due to rain.

Despite the absence of a storm, the rain disrupted power supply for several hours, causing inconvenience.

Humayun Kabir, a resident of Hularhat, said, "We are facing serious problems because of this."

Mohammad Younus from Marichal village expressed bewilderment, saying, "We don't find any reason for this power outage."

Shopkeeper Selim Majhi worried about his goods, saying, "My refrigerator needs stable electricity as it is filled with products such as ice creams."

Abu Umam M Mahbubul Haque, general manager of Pirojpur PBS, clarified, "Though the power supply was halted due to rain, the main line has been activated from 8:00am today, and we are restoring other lines gradually."

