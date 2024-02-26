Parts of Dhaka city to face gas supply disruption tomorrow

Energy
Gas supply will remain suspended for three hours for emergency repairing work of gas lines in different areas of Dhaka city tomorrow.

Consumers will not get gas supply from 11:00am to 2:00pm tomorrow in Moghbazar, Nayatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabagh, Eskaton and Dilu Road.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure, according to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

The authority has regretted for the inconveniences during the period.

