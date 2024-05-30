New investment opportunity: Adani team meets finance minister

Representatives of Adani Group met Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the secretariat yesterday and discussed the new investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Besides, the representatives have sought the dues of Adani Power, from where the country has been importing electricity since March 2023.

Pranav Adani, a director at Adani Enterprises and Managing Director of Adani's Agro, Oil & Gas, led the delegation. After the meeting, he told journalists that they have visited the finance minister regarding new investment opportunities.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities Bangladesh has to offer. We have seen we can play a role to do some investment in Bangladesh," he said.

Asked about any discussion on getting dues of Adani Power, he evaded answering saying that he has been getting late.

A source present at the meeting said they discussed getting the payment casually.

"We have dues worth $700 million against the power purchase from the Adani group. The payments have been increasing every month. Earlier, they had talked to the power ministry but got a little," he told The Daily Star.

The finance minister also said there was no discussion about the due payments. But replying to a query, he said, "We will make the due payments."

"They have already invested here and are looking for new investments. We always welcome the [new] investment," he said.

They have invited to visit the Adani Power's activities on establishing solar power plant in India. The minister said them he will visit in his convenient time, said the source.